Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Hold

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natus Medical stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.