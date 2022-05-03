Zacks Investment Research Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Sell

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $136,137.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 136.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

