Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of INSM opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Insmed has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

