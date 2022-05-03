Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Hold

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LTC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

