Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

