Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to “Hold”

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.91 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

