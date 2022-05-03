Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Hold

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

RPD stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

