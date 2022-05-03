Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Buy

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.