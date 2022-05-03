Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Buy

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

TRTX stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,656. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market cap of $825.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.