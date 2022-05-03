Zai Lab (ZLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZLAB stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zai Lab by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 566,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

