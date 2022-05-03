Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50.

ZBRA stock opened at $379.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.37. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $367.15 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $539.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

