Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS.

ZBRA stock traded down $13.22 on Tuesday, reaching $366.35. 7,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,962. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $367.15 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.37.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.