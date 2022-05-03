Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.50.
Zebra Technologies stock opened at $379.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $367.15 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.60.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
