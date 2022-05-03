Zeta Global (ZETA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Zeta Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

