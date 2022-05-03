ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,663.5 days.
ZZHGF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (ZZHGF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.