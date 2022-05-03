ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,663.5 days.

ZZHGF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

