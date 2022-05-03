Ziff Davis (ZD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.