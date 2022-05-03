Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

ZBH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.20. 45,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

