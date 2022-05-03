Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.55.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

