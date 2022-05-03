Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

