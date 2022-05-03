ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $546,602.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

