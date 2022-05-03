ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

