ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$0.77 EPS.

ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.