ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

