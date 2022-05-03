ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 419,095 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.