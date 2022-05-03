ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

