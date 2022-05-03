ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $64.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.85.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.