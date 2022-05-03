ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

