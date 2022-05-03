ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,210 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,024,000 after buying an additional 1,923,427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

