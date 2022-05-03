ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.37 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,024,000 after buying an additional 1,923,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

