Zotefoams plc (ZTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on June 1st

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 332 ($4.15) on Tuesday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.23). The company has a market cap of £161.42 million and a P/E ratio of 38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37.
About Zotefoams (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.