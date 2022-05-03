Zovio (ZVO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. On average, analysts expect Zovio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 64,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

