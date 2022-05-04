-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Humacyte (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.