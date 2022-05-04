-$0.24 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172 shares of company stock valued at $227,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

