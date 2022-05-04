$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577,019 shares of company stock valued at $81,108,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Talos Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

