$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,239. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.