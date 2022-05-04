$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FRBA stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. First Bank has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Bank by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Bank by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

