$0.43 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

FRBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRBA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

