$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $232.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

