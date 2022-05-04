$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

