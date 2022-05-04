$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

