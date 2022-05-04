$1.28 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.17. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.30 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

