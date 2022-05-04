$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

