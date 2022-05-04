$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.85.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.