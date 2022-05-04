$1.44 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.24. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.