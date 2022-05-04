-$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.70). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($5.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,080,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

