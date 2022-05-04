$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.