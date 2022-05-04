$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.