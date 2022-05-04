$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report $100.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.40 million. AppFolio posted sales of $78.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $451.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,072,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $19,116,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,427.14 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $150.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.