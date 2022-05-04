$11.31 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) will post $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.01% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 406,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

