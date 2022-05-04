$112.14 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to report $112.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.30 million and the highest is $112.90 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $90.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $519.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.18 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.68 and a beta of 1.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

