$165.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce $165.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $160.30 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $662.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $675.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $776.71 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.